New York to Add Asterisks* to Its Christopher Columbus Statue

The city debated removing the explorer’s statue, but they will instead list his alleged mistreatment of indigenous peoples.

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday that the city would keep its statue of legendary explorer Christopher Columbus, under one condition. The statue will now be accompanied by “historical markers” that note atrocities Columbus committed against natives of the Americas, according to Bloomberg.

The city explored the possibility of tearing down the statue, but opted to keep it in its prominent spot in Columbus Circle:

The decison announced Friday by Mayor Bill de Blasio came after a commission conducted four months of public hearings into a citywide review of statues, spurred by actions in the south last year to tear down monuments to General Robert E. Lee and other Civil War rebels who fought to uphold slavery. The movement led cities and institutions nationally to review buildings and monuments honoring historic figures now documented to be racist. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

PBS published an opinion piece that canvassed different teaching methods required for approaching Thanksgiving and Christopher Columbus.

The piece by a teacher claims to present the unvarnished “real story’ for both historical markers rather than what it claimed could be construed as a “fake narrative.”

“My students felt betrayed, angry even, that throughout their elementary and middle school years, teachers had pushed a fake narrative about Columbus, or had done little, if anything, to correct the record.

When it comes to teaching younger children about Columbus, it’s understandable that certain details should be left out. Still, we do students a tremendous disservice when we celebrate only Colmbus’s bravery, without noting how he personified evil and wrongdoing.“