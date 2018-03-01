The 2018 Oscar Swag Bags Are Now Called The ‘Everyone Wins’ Bags – Here’s What’s Inside

The 2018 Oscars are on Sunday and the awards show will likely be filled with the usual moral preening and lengthy, self congratulatory speeches.

Everybody who’s anybody in the out of touch Hollywood contingent will be there – and those considered VIPs will receive Oscars swag bags, simply for gracing the Academy with their presence.

Exactly 26 attendees and Oscar nominees will receive the bags that are now rebranded as “Everybody Wins bags”, since the Academy sued Distinctive Assets– the company that hands out the swag bags – last year for using the Oscars name in their product.

This year, everybody wins some pretty extravagant giveaways. There are all-expenses-paid trips to Tanzania, Greece, and Hawaii, which include spa days, free champagne, cultural immersion tours, and lodging. There’s artisanal makeup, handcrafted wooden boxes filled with kind words and compliments, DNA testing kits, fine jewelry, underarm sweat treatments, personal training sessions, weight loss supplements, pepper spray in a fashionable vial, phobia relief sessions, and dental gum rejuvenation. – READ MORE

