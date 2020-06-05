Barr: Violence from Antifa, other groups ‘is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly’

Attorney General William Barr said Sunday that the Department of Justice will treat violence by individuals associated with Antifa as domestic terrorism in a statement that condemned the far-left group and asserted that protests against police brutality and racial inequality following George Floyd’s death have “been hijacked.”

Such demonstrations in cities nationwide have turned into violent riots complete with looting, attacks against police and arson.

Attorney General Barr’s statement on rioting, the role of the Department of Justice, and Antifa. “The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.” pic.twitter.com/6aKElRYZdR — KerriKupecDOJ (@KerriKupecDOJ) May 31, 2020

Barr’s statement came after President Trump earlier Sunday said he would designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Antifa — short for “anti-fascist” — has very little central organization but violent left-wing protesters, particularly in places like Portland, Ore., often act under the Antifa banner.

“With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda,” Barr said. – READ MORE

