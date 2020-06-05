Congressional Candidate with AR-15 Delivers Message to ANTIFA: ‘Stay the Hell out of NW Georgia’ (VIDEO)

Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA-14) released a video on June 2, 2020, in which she holds an AR-15 and tells ANTIFA, “Stay the Hell Out of NW Georgia.”

In addition to holding the gun, she works the action, rendering the gun locked and loaded. Greene then delivered a simple message:

Her text for the video says, “ANTIFA has declared war on our country. Donald Trump responded by declaring them a domestic terrorist organization.” – READ MORE

