SPLC Slams Trump’s Terror Designation of Antifa as ‘Dangerous and Unjust’ as America Burns

As rightful protests over George Floyd’s death have devolved into looting, vandalism, and arson in cities across America, President Donald Trump promised to hold the far-left agitators behind this violence accountable. He declared that America would designate antifa a domestic terrorist group. The far-left smear factory the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) leaped into action, defending the agitators and insisting that “right-wing” terrorism is the bigger threat. Worse, the group condemned police who are attempting to restore order for “punishing peaceful protest.”

“Police are obligated to protect those in the community, and punishing peaceful protest is a gross abuse of human rights,” the SPLC tweeted on Monday.

Yet the far-left group went further, issuing a strong condemnation of Trump’s domestic terrorism designation of antifa.

“President Trump’s tweet offers further criminalization as a response to mourners and protesters demonstrating against abuses of police power. It is dangerous and unjust,” SPLC’s Hatewatch declared in a statement on Monday.

The SPLC gave a very favorable definition for antifa.

“Antifa, short for anti-fascist, is a broad, community-based movement composed of individuals organizing against racial and economic injustice,” the statement read. “Those who identify with the label represent a large spectrum of the political left. The Trump administration frequently uses the term to describe any group or individual that demonstrates in opposition to its policies. Far-right extremists use similar tactics.” – READ MORE

