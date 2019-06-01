Ilhan Omar slammed for blaming NRA for Virginia shooting that left 12 people dead

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman Dana Loesch ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar after she blamed the gun rights group for the deaths inside a Virginia Beach municipal building on Friday.

The embattled Minnesota Democrat took a swipe at the NRA just hours after a disgruntled city employee went on a shooting spree that left 12 people dead and four more injured.

AT LEAST 12 DEATHS AND SEVERAL INJURIES AT VIRGINIA BEACH MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, POLICE SAY; SHOOTER ALSO DEAD: REPORTS

“I am outraged and heartbroken,” she wrote in a tweet. “How much longer will we ignore the pain of our communities? We need to immediately confront the power of the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

DeWayne Craddock, the suspected shooter, died in a gunfight with police officers. He was a veteran employee of the Public Utilities Department who made multiple legal firearm purchases, including for a handgun and rifle, in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.