The Missing Dead From The Korean War Are Finally Coming Home

The remains of hundreds of United States servicemen — soldiers who fell behind enemy lines during the Korean War — are returning home to the United States.

So far, the remains of around 200 soldiers have been repatriated, the President announced to a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Tuesday night.

“We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back,” the president told the gathered crowd.

The news went nearly unreported except for a short bulletin in the Daily Beast, but to families of the more than 7,700 troops who are still considered “missing in action” in the Korean War, the news of arriving war dead may provide some peace, as they are finally able to lay their loved ones to rest in American soil. – READ MORE

