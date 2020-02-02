Barbra Streisand: Adam Schiff Would Make a Great President

Pop icon, Constitutional scholar, and noted political pundit Barbra Streisand says she sees in Adam Schiff (D-CA), the face of the Democrat impeachment campaign against President Donald Trump, a man who “would make a great president.”

“Adam Schiff is so impressive. His knowledge of the law… his passion… his articulateness. His sincerity!” Barbra Streisand said, pouring praise on the partisan lawmaker. “He speaks the truth and would make a great president.”

Babs may want to pomp the breaks because as it stands, only 27 percent of America has a positive opinion of Rep. Schiff according to YouGov data. The same polling outfit reports that President Trump’s approval among Americans sits at 39 percent.

This wild declaration from Streisand comes just a month after the two-time Academy Award-winner and apparent Constitutional law expert said “impeachment is the sober process envisioned by the Founders to counter such a threat” as President Trump. – READ MORE