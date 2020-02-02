Trump appears to mock Pelosi by handing out pens during USMCA signing

President Trump appeared to mock House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week by gleefully handing out souvenir pens at the USMCA signing ceremony — a move that came after Pelosi was slammed for handing out souvenir pens with her name on them on the day she signed the resolution to transmit two articles of impeachment against Trump to the Senate.

Pelosi, D-Calif., gave out the commemorative pens Jan. 15 to a number of House Democrats who were involved in impeachment, a stark contrast from what she had repeatedly said was a “somber” and “prayerful” act. This led a number of commentators to condemn her as hypocritical and tone-deaf.

BREAKING: The President has officially signed the USMCA, fulfilling yet another promise to repeal the broken NAFTA This is a historic moment for the country Yet CNN & MSNBC refused to carry it live RT so they can’t ignore this massive WIN for America! pic.twitter.com/xJJ4E69nMO — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 29, 2020

“You know what you hand out pens for? Accomplishments. Like, say, signing a historic trade deal with China,” Elizabeth Harrington, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, tweeted back then in response to Pelosi’s gesture. “So it’s fitting that Democrats are handing out pens for their sole accomplishment: impeachment. Democrats have done NOTHING for the American people.”

Trump, who was celebrating one of his largest economic policy victories with the signing of the USMCA trade deal between the U.S., Mexico and Canada — he promised to renegotiate NAFTA during his campaign — seemed to call back to Pelosi’s controversial moment as he shoveled handfuls of pens at lookers-on Wednesday. – READ MORE