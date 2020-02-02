Father Of 7-Year-Old Texas Boy Whose Mother Wanted To ‘Transition’ Him To A Girl Wins In Court

On Thursday, a Texas court ruled in favor of Jeff Younger, the father of James Younger, the seven-year-old whose pediatrician mother was attempting to medically transition her son into a girl.

Dallas Judge Mary Brown upheld an October decision that gave both parents conservatorship over their child and denied the mother’s request that the case revert to the October 21 11-1 jury decision that gave her sole managing conservatorship. That decision was later overruled by Judge Kim Cooks, who ruled that conservatorship would be split evenly between both parents.

But then the mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, and her attorneys argued that Cooks had acted improperly by posting an article about the case on her Facebook page, prompting Cooks to be summarily recused from the case.,

The Daily Mail noted, "In November it was revealed the youngster had decided to attend school this year as a boy. In a post from the Facebook page 'Save James,' pictures of James dressed in a button down shirt, slacks and tennis shoes were shared online. The caption read: 'Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose! *Affirm this! * Also, a photo taken yesterday, just before church. James and Jude proud to be men! Save James, save thousands of children!'"