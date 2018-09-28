Barack Obama fantasizes about being president again (VIDEO)

Barack Obama says if he was president again, he would “say hello” to the people serving him.

Appearing at the Oslo Business Forum, Obama was asked, “If you were president once more for a day, what would you have done and why?”

Obama smirked slightly. The crowd giggled as he threw up his hand.

"You know, the truth is if I was president for a day, I wouldn't do much because, um…the nature of…" he responded, trailing off.

In a bizarre approach to a get-out-the-vote appeal, former First Lady Michelle Obama chose to repeatedly stress the lack of knowledge of the young potential Democrat voters in the audience. The result was the impression that having an “opinion” is more important than having the facts when it comes to pulling the lever for candidates with a “D” next to their name.

At a Democrat rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Obama told the young audience that they don’t need to be well-read or up on the news to vote. In fact, they could “know nothing about nothing” like she she says she did at age 18, and still vote Democrat. What matters is less about having the information on issues, than having their own “opinion” on issues.

After laying out the problem of lack of participation in elections, Obama said she knows one thing that is not causing it: it's not that we don't all care enough. "We all care about what happens in our communities," she said. "Especially when things go wrong, we care. And it's not that folks don't have opinions on the issues. … We all have opinions."