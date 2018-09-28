Avenatti Blames ‘Far-Right’ For Punching Holes In Credibility Of 3rd Kavanaugh Accuser. There’s Just One Problem.

In an interview with CNN Thursday morning, porn star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti defended the unsubstantiated allegations of his new client, Julie Swetnick, against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

At one point in the interview, Avenatti sounded off to host Alisyn Camerota about the “far-right” punching holes in the credibility of Swetnick by reporting that Miami-Dade County court records show that her ex-boyfriend filed a restraining order against her in 2001 after she repeatedly threatened him and his family.

“She’s not credible at all. Not at all,” said her ex, a 63-year-old registered Democrat, who said that he has “evidence” that “what she’s saying is not true at all.”

Pressed by Camerota about why Swetnick, then in college, would continue to attend the high school parties if she knew that “gang rapes” were occurring, Avenatti replied, “We are not laying out all of the facts and all the evidence right now. That’s not our obligation,” The Hill’s Joe Concha reports. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE