KAVANAUGH BREAKS INTO TEARS DESCRIBING HOW HIS 10-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IS PRAYING FOR DR. FORD (VIDEO)

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh defiantly entered the Senate for his hearing walking hand-in-hand with his wife, Ashley Kavanaugh, on Thursday afternoon.

Kavanaugh has rebutted the allegations made against him that he sexually assaulted Dr. Blasey Ford 36 years ago.

“I’m not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time. But I have never done this to her or to anyone,” Kavanaugh said. “That’s not who I am, it is not who I was. I am innocent of this charge. I intend no ill will to Dr. Ford and her family.”- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE