SCALISE WARNS: ‘SOME ON THE LEFT’ ARE ‘INCITING’ VIOLENCE

The political left needs to do a better job of policing its members who are “inciting” violence, according to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who narrowly survived a politically-motivated mass assassination attempt in July 2017.

Noting recent instances of violence against Republicans, Scalise said that “some on the left are inciting this violence and frankly they should be called out on it.” He added that some Democrats are “almost encouraging” political violence.

The Louisiana Republican made the comments on an episode of Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy’s podcast, Plaidcast, which aired on Friday.

“You’ve got some people on the Left, that just want this idea of resist and ignore the fact that [Trump] is president, they want to interrupt the ability of congress to do its job and of course you’ve got death threats and literal attacks on lives and frankly I want to see the Left stand up to this,” Scalise said. – READ MORE

The man who threatened Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers last week allegedly had different types of ammunition, materials and instructions on how to build bombs.

The man, Carlos Bayon, 63, was charged by criminal complaint with interstate communication of a threat. Bayon left Scalise a message on June 30 claiming he would make the congressman “pay,” promising to feed him and the people that sent him to Washington “lead.”

According to an affidavit filed in court, the search of Bayon’s house did not turn up any firearms. However, special agent Lawrence Anyaso said investigators discovered 150 rounds of 7.62-millimeter rifle ammunition, 50 rounds of shotgun ammunition, a 2004 receipt for an SKS assault rifle, and a 1987 receipt for a .38-caliber revolver, according to NOLA.com.

He was also in possession of over a dozen books about guns and how to make bombs. Some titles included “Ragnar’s homemade detonators,” “New & Improved C-4,” and “Improvised radio detonation technique.”- READ MORE