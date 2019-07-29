Baltimore Sun blasts President Trump as ‘rat’ — and again invokes charges of racism

The Baltimore Sun editorial board lashed out at President Donald Trump in a scathing editorial Saturday in response to the president criticizingRep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district — Maryland’s 7th, which includes Baltimore — as “filthy” and a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The editorial — which was titled, “Better to have a few rats than to be one”— attributed Trump’s criticisms to racism.

“It’s not hard to see what’s going on here. The congressman has been a thorn in this president’s side, and Mr. Trump sees attacking African American members of Congress as good politics,” the board wrote.

“[H]e was returning to an old standby of attacking an African American lawmaker from a majority black district on the most emotional and bigoted of arguments,” the board claimed. – READ MORE