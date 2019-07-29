Baltimore Sun journalist on CNN says press should stop being afraid of their bias against ‘evil’ Trump being seen as biased (VIDEO)

In a stupendous and possibly unprecedented display of absolute clueless lack of self-awareness, a print journalist appearing as a guest on CNN Sunday argued that journalists are afraid to “forcefully” convince people to vote against Trump because then people might mistakenly think of them as biased.

Think you’re biased!? @DavidZurawik on CNN: “He’s so far down this road of evil….We can change voters’ minds for 2020. That’s what we can do if we keep speaking forcefully….Journalists do not talk enough about morality because we think people will think we’re biased.” pic.twitter.com/qMrbLrsV37 — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) July 28, 2019

Before we go too far down the road of mocking this as a sole voice of incoherence, it’s important to point out that this is a pretty good representation of the mentality of most journalists in the United States. Seriously.

David Zurawik is media critic for The Baltimore Sun, and he’s a fairly frequent cable news talking head, as well. He’s an excitable one, and likes to get worked up. In this case, his lather is the result of what has turned out to be the only news in the news this weekend: Trump’s tweets about Baltimore. – READ MORE

