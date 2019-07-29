Sanders Agrees With Biden That It’s a ‘Fantasy World’ to Have Medicare for All Without Middle-Class Tax Hikes

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) agreed with former Vice President Joe Biden that those pushing Medicare for All without a middle-class tax hike are living in a “fantasy world.”

(…)

Biden — who has been feuding with Harris since she leveled him in the first debate — said the senator was living in a “fantasy world” if she thought she would have to raise taxes on the majority of Americans to foot the bill for the program.

“I find the people that say they’re for Medicare for All, but they’re not going to tax the middle class because you don’t need to do that. Come on. I mean, what is this, a fantasy world here?” Biden said.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Sanders was asked if he agreed with Biden's summary. He told host Jake Tapper that he knows middle-class taxes will go up, but maintained that the American people could still end up saving money on the other side.