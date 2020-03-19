ISIS issues travel advisory to terrorists to avoid ‘land of the epidemic’

Islamist terror group ISIS issued a travel advisory to its members to avoid Europe because of the coronavirus, calling it the “land of the epidemic.”

Homeland Security Today reported the message from the editors of the terror group’s weekly newsletter, Al-Naba.

“The healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the message read.

The full-color infographic also claimed that the numbers of those who had perished from the disease are much greater than what was reported. – READ MORE

