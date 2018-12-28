 

Baltimore mayor apparently thinks the NRA supports private ownership of rocket launchers — and she’s fundraising off it

The Baltimore Police Department’s latest gun buyback program — which is intended to reduce the number of unregistered weapons on the city’s streets — turned up a rocket launcher.

Guidelines for the buyback included $25 for high-capacity magazines, $100 for revolvers and bolt-action or pump-action weapons, and $200 for semi-automatic weapons, according to the Baltimore Sun. The city also offered $500 for fully automatic weapons.

The rocket launcher reportedly fetched $500, though it wasn’t fully automatic.

Pugh was apparently unable to contain her glee — or disgust — that such a weapon had turned up at the department’s buyback event.

On Twitter, Pugh wrote, “As of today we removed over 1800 guns and 1 rocket launcher from the streets of #Baltimore. And yet the @NRA thinks somehow rocket launchers are good for Baltimore. Perhaps a name change is in order: The National Rocket Association. @Everytown.” – READ MORE

