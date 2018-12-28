Baltimore mayor apparently thinks the NRA supports private ownership of rocket launchers — and she’s fundraising off it

The Baltimore Police Department’s latest gun buyback program — which is intended to reduce the number of unregistered weapons on the city’s streets — turned up a rocket launcher.

Guidelines for the buyback included $25 for high-capacity magazines, $100 for revolvers and bolt-action or pump-action weapons, and $200 for semi-automatic weapons, according to the Baltimore Sun. The city also offered $500 for fully automatic weapons.

The rocket launcher reportedly fetched $500, though it wasn’t fully automatic.

One of items taken in by Baltimore's gun buyback program–what appears to be spent surplus rocket launcher. Waiting to hear how much city paid for it pic.twitter.com/XQsr67repg — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) December 19, 2018

Pugh was apparently unable to contain her glee — or disgust — that such a weapon had turned up at the department’s buyback event.

As of today we removed over 1800 guns and 1 rocket launcher from the streets of #Baltimore. And yet the @NRA thinks somehow rocket launchers are good for Baltimore. Perhaps a name change is in order: The National Rocket Association. @Everytown — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) December 22, 2018

