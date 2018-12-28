Alan Dershowitz: CNN Won’t Call Me Anymore (VIDEO)

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz Said In A Wednesday Interview On C-span’s Washington Journal That Cnn — Which He Described As An “anti-trump Network,” Alongside Msnbc — No Longer Invites Him As A Guest Following His Repeated Statements In Opposition To Democrat Calls For Impeaching President Donald Trump.

Dershowitz said: More and more I’m getting called on only by people who misunderstand and think I’m pro-Trump. I’m not pro-Trump, but it’s been harder for me to get on anti-Trump networks – not that I’m craving to be on television all the time. I have a good life, but it has had an impact on which channels seek my services more often, and that’s changed. I used to be, for example, on CNN more often than on Fox. I was a regular — not paid — but just a person who was on all the time debating with [Jeffrey Toobin]; debating with others.

I haven’t been on CNN, now, since the summer, and Fox calls me all the time. I’d love to be available to people who watch all channels and I try to write op-eds widely for different newspapers and different media. – READ MORE