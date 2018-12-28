Trump: ‘Everybody and his uncle’ and ‘her aunt’ wants Mattis’s job

President Trump said Wednesday that “everyone and their uncle” wants outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis’s job, before quickly adding “and her aunt” so he “won’t be criticized.”

“I will say that I’ve got everybody — everybody and his uncle wants that position,” Trump said. “And also, by the way, everybody and her aunt — just so I won’t be criticized for that last statement,” he added.

Trump’s comments came during a surprise trip to Iraq to visit with U.S. troops on Wednesday.

The president indicated that he is in “no rush” to name a permanent successor for Mattis, who announced his resignation last week. – READ MORE