WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Defensive End Frank Clark Wears Pro-Trump Swag To Super Bowl Press Conference

2020 is looking up to be the year that celebrities let their MAGA pride flag fly for all to see. After Joy Villa wowed everyone in her pro-Trump dress at the Grammy Awards this past weekend, Frank Clark, defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, wore some Trump swag of his own during a Super Bowl press conference last Friday. The big moment went viral on social media Thursday when Benny Johnson shared footage of the moment on Twitter. Take a look:

WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs DE Frank Clark wears @realDonaldTrump sweater to his Super Bowl press conference. pic.twitter.com/QYLDrzH61Q — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 30, 2020

The sweater features a photo of the moment when President Trump met rap icon Kanye West at Trump Tower in Manhattan shortly after the 2016 election.

“I got my good friend in L.A. At Zero’s; it’s a clothing store,” he told reporters after they asked him to explain his sweater. “I’ll never forget. You all know the moment when Donald Trump met Kanye. A historical moment in our history.” – READ MORE