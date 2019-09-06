Bahamian PM: U.S. Aid Likely Reduced Number of Hurricane Dorian Deaths (VIDEO)

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis lauded the United States for “assisting us with all of our needs” in the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s widespread destruction to the island nation.

Appearing Thursday on CNN’s AC360, Minnis said U.S. aid likely reduced the number of deaths in the Bahamas, which stands at least 30 people as of Friday.

“From day one, the United States was in our territory assisting us with all of our needs. Had it not been for the United States we would not have been advanced this far in the entire process,” Minnis told host Anderson Cooper.

"Even though our death numbers, we expect they increase, had the United States not come in quickly… our death numbers would be even more," the Bahamas leader added.