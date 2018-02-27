EMPTY CHAIR: ‘Christian’ Obama a No Show at Billy Graham Memorial

Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist Rev. Billy Grahamthis week.

Obama’s office disclosed the former president’s plans Monday.

Former President George W. Bush is paying his respects to Graham, known as the pastor to presidents, Monday afternoon at his library in North Carolina. Former President Bill Clinton will visit Tuesday to honor Graham’s memory.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Graham’s funeral Friday in North Carolina after the preacher lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol this week.

