Baby-Faced Dem Senator Compares Florida School Shooting to Selma Civil Rights March

Connecticut is not sending us their best people.

Especially in the U.S. Senate.

Chronic cry baby Sen. Chris Murphy is at it again, doing what he does best: Making nonsensical comparisons as he tries to hammer home another liberal talking point.

No American tragedy is safe when Murphy is on the case, railing against the Second Amendment.

The civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery was part of a series of civil-rights protests that occurred in 1965 in Alabama, a state with deeply entrenched racial strife at the time.

Murphy compared that epic and historic struggle and turning point in American history to Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida in a sad and desperate call for gun control.

Lots of people lamenting “nothing will change” today. That’s what people said before the Montgomery boycott. That’s what people said before Stonewall. Change happens, if at the moment when it seems most unlikely, you decide to do more.#Parkland — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 15, 2018

Again, Connecticut is not sending us their best people.

Especially in the U.S. Senate.

