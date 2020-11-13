AZ Secretary of State’s History of Disdain for Trump and His Supporters: ‘So Much Deplorable at Trump Rallies’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who recently rejected a request for an “independent analysis” of voting data, has a history of expressing disdain for President Trump and his supporters, explicitly accusing the president of standing on the side of “the freaking Nazis” and once asserting that there is “so much deplorable at Trump’s rallies.”

In September 2015, months after Trump announced his intention to run for president, she expressed disgust after witnessing individuals wearing Trump shirts at an airport.

“There are Trump t-shirts. And people not embarrassed to wear them. In airports,” she said:

There are Trump t-shirts. And people not embarrassed to wear them. In airports. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 30, 2015

In October 2016, prior to the presidential election, Hobbs insulted Trump and his supporters, stating that there is “so much deplorable at Trump’s rallies” in response to a sign featuring a bullseye over Hillary Clinton’s face with the words “Killary Rotten Clinton”:

There is so much deplorable at Trump rallies it’s hard to keep track. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 22, 2016

In August 2017, Hobbs stated, unequivocally, that Trump “is on the side of the freaking Nazis.” Her tweet came around the time of the Charlottesville riots. Despite the Democrats’ continued narrative, Trump did, in fact, condemn neo-Nazis and the white nationalists:

The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don’t just say stuff – DO SOMETHING!!! https://t.co/Es9ScskF58 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 12, 2017

Three days later, Hobbs insulted both Trump and his supporters by mischaracterizing them as neo-Nazis.- READ MORE

