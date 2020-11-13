Maricopa County GOP Chair Resigns After Failing to Show Up to Certify Voting Machines

Maricopa County Republican Party chair Rae Chornenky has resigned following reports she failed to attend a pre-election accuracy check of election equipment.

“JUST IN #12News has learned that Maricopa County Republican Party chair Rae Chornenky has stepped down, apparently after GOP lawmaker learned that county party rep didn’t attend pre-election accuracy check of election equipment last month,” 12 News/KPNX TV’s Brahm Resnik reported this week:

JUST IN #12News has learned that Maricopa County Republican Party chair Rae Chornenky has stepped down, apparently after GOP lawmaker learned that county party rep didn’t attend pre-election accuracy check of election equipment last month. Maricopa Dem chair posted tweet that day pic.twitter.com/FR8exqIJnp — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 11, 2020

On Monday, Arizona state Rep. Kelly Townsend (R) called for Chornenky’s resignation upon hearing the news.

“I just found our that Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to certify the Dominion / Machines. For this reason, I call for her resignation, along with her 1st Vice Chair,” she said – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --