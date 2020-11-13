Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory, Asks Residents to Cancel Thanksgiving Plans

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Thursday issued a stay-at-home advisory and called on residents to cancel their “traditional” Thanksgiving plans as part of an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Lightfoot announced advisory will take effect on Monday, November 16th, and will last 30 days. The mayor urged residents to avoid traveling, hosting house guests, or leaving their resident for non-essential business.

– Stay home unless for essential reasons

– Stop having guests over—including family members you do not live with

– Avoid non-essential travel

– Cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 12, 2020

In October, Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker (D) ordered Chicago restaurants and bars to stop serving customers indoors and limited gatherings to 25 people or 25 percent capacity.

Lightfoot is the latest Democrat to seek to curb residents’ activities going into the holiday season.- READ MORE

