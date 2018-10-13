MITCH MADE THE SENATE CONFIRM ANOTHER 15 JUDGES BEFORE IT GOES HOME

The Senate approved a package of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees Thursday, notching another 15 confirmations just days after Justice Brett Kavanaugh was installed on the U.S. Supreme Court.

The confirmations came as half a dozen Democratic lawmakers, particularly those in red states, were pressed to return home to defend their Senate seats for the final stretch before the November midterm elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seized on the opportunity and made Democrats an offer: let the Senate adjourn until after the election, provided Democrats don't force the full 30 hours of debate allowed for each nominee.