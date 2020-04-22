ABC Shreds Trump’s ‘Xenophobic’ Immigration Order

On Monday, President Trump announced that he will sign an executive order to temporarily halt all immigration to the United States while the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting accusations of xenophobia from the mainstream media.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!,” the president tweeted.

Over at ABC’s “Good Morning America,” both George Stephanopoulos and White House correspondent Cecilia Vega cast a shadow on the president’s announcement, arguing he has used the virus to justify restricting immigration.

“Since the outbreak, the White House has been using the virus to justify increased restrictions on immigration, they’ve basically been working up to this,” Vega said, as reported by Newsbusters.

“A move like this, though, would be absolutely unprecedented and would essentially shut down the legal immigration system,” she continued. “And one thing that’s certain, this is definitely going to be challenged in court, opponents are calling this xenophobic.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --