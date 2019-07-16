Democrats Who Called On Northam To Resign Now Accepting Donations From Him

Multiple Virginia Democrats who called on Democrat Governor Ralph Northam to resign earlier this year following his racism scandal involving a KKK and blackface photo are now accepting campaign donations from him of up to $25,000.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that newly-released campaign finance reports released this week show that Northam has recently donated $117,500 to 11 Democrat candidates, which when combined with his previous donations following his scandal, total over $200,000 in donations to Democrats.

“Two state Senate candidates, Cheryl Turpin and Ghazala Hashmi, received a $25,000 donation from Northam’s Way Ahead PAC shortly after the state’s legislative primary elections in mid-June,” the Free Beacon reported. “Both candidates had previously called on Northam to resign.”

After Northam’s scandal broke out in February, Turpin called for his resignation in a tweet, adding: “Though he has issued an apology, I do not believe it goes far enough.” – READ MORE