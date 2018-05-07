True Pundit

Matthew Dowd uses number of indictments to prove Mueller investigation more serious than others

In an effort to show the weight of Robert Mueller’s investigation compared to others, ABC political analyst Matthew Dowd put out the following statistic contrasting the number of indictments in the ongoing prove as opposed to the Benghazi and Clinton email investigations.

There are two ways to read that. One (the way Dowd intends is) is that the Mueller investigation is SO SERIOUS that Mueller can’t take five steps without finding a crime.

The other, perhaps more logical, line of thinking is that Mueller is a special counsel and is acting much more aggressively with more latitude than the other probes. – READ MORE

