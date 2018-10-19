    True Pundit

    Dem Congressman Implies GOP Congressman’s A Racist. GOP Congressman Pulverizes Him With One Tweet.

    New Jersey GOP Congressman Tom MacArthur, justifiably furious at California Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff for implying he was racist against Koreans, pulverized Schiff on Twitter with his response: he and his wife have adopted two children from South Korea.

    In his usual unhinged style, Schiff had tweeted, “Rep. MacArthur says his Korean-American opponent is ‘not one of us.’ Rep. Hunter attacks his challenger for being a Muslim terrorist. And Rep. King endorses an avowed white supremacist and anti-Semite. The dog whistles of bigotry have been out away. Now they’re using trumpets.”

    MacArthur then bludgeoned Schiff on Twitter, writing, “First, I didn’t say that. Second, you should have done some research before you made such a disgustingly false claim. I have 2 adopted children from South Korea. I don’t want your apology, but you sure can apologize to my children.” – READ MORE

