    True Pundit

    Politics

    Avenatti Unveils Woman Who Claims She Was Drugged, ‘Gang Raped’ at Parties Kavanaugh Attended

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Lawyer Michael Avenatti on Wednesday backed up the claims he told the Senate Judiciary Committee late Sunday linking Brett Kavanaugh to alleged participation and knowledge in gang rapes of a drunken woman during high school.

    This story is breaking and developing.

    Avenatti unveiled the woman’s identity Wednesday morning.

    She claims to have attended multiple house parties in the eraly 1980s where Kavanaugh was out of control. She said she was gang raped at one party.

    This story is developing.

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: