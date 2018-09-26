Avenatti Unveils Woman Who Claims She Was Drugged, ‘Gang Raped’ at Parties Kavanaugh Attended

Lawyer Michael Avenatti on Wednesday backed up the claims he told the Senate Judiciary Committee late Sunday linking Brett Kavanaugh to alleged participation and knowledge in gang rapes of a drunken woman during high school.

This story is breaking and developing.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti unveiled the woman’s identity Wednesday morning.

She claims to have attended multiple house parties in the eraly 1980s where Kavanaugh was out of control. She said she was gang raped at one party.

This story is developing.