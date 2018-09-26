WATCH — Schumer: ‘No Presumption of Innocence’ for Kavanaugh

Right on cue.

Addressing the unsubstantiated, last-second accusations of alleged sexual assault leveled against Kavanaugh in light of his nomination, Schumer as asked if Kavanaugh has the presumption of innocent.

So for Schumer, Americans are guilty until they are proven innocent.

Thanks, Chuck for rewriting the Constitution and most of the laws in this country on the fly.

