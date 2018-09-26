Trump Just Beat Creepy Porn Lawyer Avenatti Like a Rented Mule

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!+ — Trump

Trump’s comments follwed Avenatti on Wednesday who backed up the claims he told the Senate Judiciary Committee late Sunday about having a client who links Brett Kavanaugh to alleged participation and knowledge in gang rapes of a drunken woman during high school.

The lawyer unveiled the woman Wednesday morning.

This story is breaking and developing.

