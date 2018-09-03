Fox’s Jeanine Pirro: Trump was ‘framed’

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said Sunday that she believes various forces in Washington have conspired to “frame” President Trump and bog down his administration with scandal and controversy.

“Nobody is looking at the corruption. It’s all one-sided, the corruption on the part of the Democrats,” Pirro told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on AM 970 New York. “This president was framed. It’s that simple.”

“I’ve been in law enforcement for over three decades. This guy was framed,” Pirro continued. “The crisscrossing and the incestuous nature of our government in an attempt to prevent the outsider president that we wanted from getting elected is frightening.”

Pirro, a former judge and ardent supporter of Trump, echoed claims the president has made before that he was framed "for crimes he didn't commit."

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro lambasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in her “Opening Statement” segment and called on him to resign or to put on his “big boy pants and be a real attorney general.”

“What don’t you get?” Pirro said. “Have you no self-esteem, self-regard, self-respect? Where is your dignity? Why would you stay in a job where you are not wanted — a job you took under false pretenses, knowing you wouldn’t be able to do the complete job? And why do you continued to stay? No one elected you, Jeff, petitioned to make sure you got the job. You’re certainly not entitled to the job. You groveled and begged for the job and out of loyalty he gave it to you. You are so clueless. You don’t even know you are being used. You don’t even know you are nothing but a shill. In fact, the only constituency that wants you is the deep state that needs someone to protect their flank from investigation.”

"You need to do one of two things," she added. "You need to resign immediately, because you're not wanted, or put on your big boy pants and be a real attorney general."