Avenatti: New client will go public with Kavanaugh accusations by Wednesday

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who says he has “credible information” about more sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said Monday that he expects his new client will appear for an on-camera interview within the next 48 hours.

Avenatti told The Hill that he anticipates his client will go public with her accusation against Kavanaugh in a television interview within the next two days.

“We anticipate that that is what is going to occur,” Avenatti said, confirming an earlier report from Politico.

He said he does not know which media outlet she will appear on, adding, “We have not finalized the details.”

Avenatti is representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuits against President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen. Now, Avenatti is entering the fray surrounding Kavanaugh's roiled Supreme Court nomination with a tweet announcing he is representing "a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh."

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a tearful interview on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere” as two allegations of sexual misconduct roil his path to the high court.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @MarthaMacCallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/r8J2TUYQDj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh added he will not be driven “out of this process” in a Fox News Channel clip released on Monday.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said, sitting beside his wife as she nods. “We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard, defending my integrity, my lifelong record … of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

"I'm not going anywhere," he added.

An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

"There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring," Kavanaugh wrote. "These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse."