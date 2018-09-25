China accuses US of ‘trade bullyism’ as new tariffs kick in

China chastised the U.S. on Monday for engaging in what it deemed “trade bullyism” as $200 billion worth of tariffs went into effect, ratcheting up a trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Reuters reported that China’s State Council blasted the Trump administration, saying it “has brazenly preached unilateralism, protectionism and economic hegemony, making false accusations against many countries and regions, particularly China, intimidating other countries through economic measures such as imposing tariffs.”

The statement came shortly after fresh U.S. tariffs and retaliatory Chinese tariffs officially went into effect.

China left the door open to negotiations moving forward, as long as they were "based on mutual respect and equality," according to Reuters.

Ahead of President Trump’s trip to New York Sunday for key meetings with other world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News in no uncertain terms that the U.S. is “going to win” its ongoing trade dispute with China.

Pompeo, who previously served as Trump’s CIA director, also warned that “we have real risk to outside agents trying to do harm to America” ahead of the midterm elections, and took a hard line on Iran and North Korea during the wide-ranging interview with host Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The trade war by China against the United States has been going on for years,” Pompeo said. “Here’s what’s different in this administration. To the extent one wants to call this a trade war, we are determined to win it.”

China pulled out of scheduled trade talks with the U.S. this week as tensions between the two countries have escalated. On Monday, the White House announced new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and, in retaliation, China imposed its own taxes on $60 billion in U.S. goods. In response, Trump has vowed further tariffs on an additional $267 billion in imports.