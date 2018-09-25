CNN Legal Analyst Believes Kavanaugh Accuser Because Claims Have ‘the Ring of Truth’

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin believes the women accusing Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct for the simple reason that it sounds true.

A second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, told the New Yorker that Judge Kavanaugh exposed himself to her during his time at Yale, however, the New Yorker “has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party.”

Despite the lack of evidence behind the two stories, Toobin believes the claims are valid because they sound true.

Chief legal analyst @JeffeyToobin calls the second allegation against Brett Kavanaugh "similar in atmospherics" to the first: "The excessive drinking, the coercive relationship with young women…" pic.twitter.com/RjK8oZtjHR — New Day (@NewDay) September 24, 2018

What’s striking about [Ramirez’s] allegation, it’s similar in atmospherics to the high school allegation. The excessive drinking, the coercive relationship with young women. If you read Mark Judge, the alleged accomplice in the first assault, you know the world he describes at [their high school] Georgetown Prep of really absurd amounts of drinking, weird hostility towards women, it’s all of a piece. It’s all consistent with one another. Are they all lies? Perhaps, but it certainly has the ring of truth to me.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a tearful interview on Monday, said he is “not going anywhere” as two allegations of sexual misconduct roil his path to the high court.

"I'm not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process." —Brett Kavanaugh Watch @MarthaMacCallum's full interview with Judge Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley tonight on Fox News Channel at 7p ET. https://t.co/QFmLfIwW4R pic.twitter.com/r8J2TUYQDj — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2018

Kavanaugh added he will not be driven “out of this process” in a Fox News Channel clip released on Monday.

“I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process,” he said, sitting beside his wife as she nods. “We’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard, defending my integrity, my lifelong record … of promoting dignity and equality for women, starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old.”

“I’m not going anywhere,” he added.– READ MORE

An embattled Brett Kavanaugh on Monday said he won’t be “intimidated into withdrawing” his nomination to the Supreme Court, as he called accusations he sexually harassed and assaulted women decades ago while in high school and college “smears” in a new letter to top lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh wrote in the letter. “The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last minute character assassination will not succeed.”

Kavanaugh, who intends to testify Thursday before the committee about the allegations along with the first accuser, has been hit with fresh but uncorroborated accusations.

“There is now a frenzy to come up with something—anything—that will block this process and a vote on my confirmation from occurring,” Kavanaugh wrote. “These are smears, pure and simple. And they debase our public discourse.” – READ MORE