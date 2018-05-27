True Pundit

Republican leader: ‘For all practical purposes’ there’s no difference between an FBI informant and a spy

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said on Saturday that he doesn’t see a difference between an FBI informant and a spy in relation to recent revelations that the FBI used an informant to investigate the Trump presidential campaign.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Cornyn said that there is no difference between a “confidential informant” and a spy.

“The FBI was involved in a counterintelligence investigation, I presume, and used somebody who had contacted various subjects of their investigation to communicate back to the FBI what they found out,” Cornyn, who is the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said. “I guess for all practical purposes, for most people, it wouldn’t be any different.”

House Republicans, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (Calif.), have been pushing for weeks to get access to information about the FBI informant. – READ MORE

