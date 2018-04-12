Authorities eye rat poison as fake pot kills 3, leaves others bleeding from eyes, ears

Illinois health authorities are warning against a synthetic marijuana that’s left at least three people dead and over 100 others bleeding from the eyes, ears, gums and nose. While the state has taken measures to alert the public about the potential dangers of using the synthetic drug, commonly referred to as K2, Spice and fake weed, at least 107 cases of severe bleeding have been recorded since March.

“This is the first time we’ve seen anything of this size,” Melaney Arnold, communications manager at the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), told Fox News.

Arnold said that the majority of cases in the state involve severe bleeding from the gums, nose, blood in urine and coughing up blood, but at least one involved a patient bleeding from the eyes.

State officials said Monday that several of the patients tested positive for brodifacoum, a lethal anticoagulant often used in rat poison. Human exposure to brodifacoum affects the body’s ability to use vitamin K, which aids in the blood-clotting process. – READ MORE

