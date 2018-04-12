Cambridge Analytica acting CEO steps down

The acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of controversy over Facebook’s handling of user data, has stepped down from the role.

The data firm’s board of directors announced Wednesday that Alexander Tayler will step down from the post just weeks after taking the position.

Tayler will resume his former position as chief data officer “in order to focus on the various technical investigations and inquiries,” the board said in a statement.

Tayler took over after a London media outlet published video that showed the company’s permanent CEO, Alexander Nix, discussing the use of bribes and prostitutes to sway political elections. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1