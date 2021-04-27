Biden Administration: Abused Women Must Share Rooms with Transgender Men

President Joe Biden’s left-wing deputies will force abandoned, battered, and raped women to share sleeping quarters in homeless shelters with men who say they are women.

The draft regulation was described by officials as a progressive effort to help men win their claimed legal right to female identity:

“Access to safe, stable housing-and shelter-is a basic necessity,” said Secretary Fudge. “Unfortunately, transgender and gender non-conforming people report more instances of housing instability and homelessness than cis-gender people. Today, we are taking a critical step in affirming HUD’s commitment that no person be denied access to housing or other critical services because of their gender identity. HUD is open for business for all.”

Biden’s pro-transgender rule replaces a regulation set by deputies working for President Donald Trump. Trump’s rule allowed managers at taxpayer-funded shelters to recognize and consider each person’s sex before allocating them to rooms with men, women, or people who claim to be members of the opposite sex.

“It really just flies against the great common understanding that exists everywhere outside some ivory towers to say that Americans really don’t know how to decide if someone is a man or a woman,” a senior HUD official told Breitbart News in 2019. – READ MORE

