Austin bomber called himself a ‘psychopath,’ had no remorse, congressman says

The man linked to a series of deadly Austin package bombings called himself a “psychopath” in a recorded confession and said he had no remorse for the explosions that killed two people, a U.S. congressman said Saturday.

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, left a roughly 25-minute recording on his cell phone detailing the seven explosive devices he created and planted throughout Austin starting in early March. U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said the recording showed Conditt was a “sick individual.”

“He did refer to himself as a psychopath. He did not show any remorse, in fact questioning himself for why he didn’t feel any remorse for what he did,” McCaul said.

McCaul said Conditt “terrorized the city of Austin and this community,” adding that authorities will continue searching for a possible motive. – READ MORE

