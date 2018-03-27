True Pundit

Parkland Survivor: Don’t Use My Sister to Push Gun Control

A survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is telling his classmates who support gun control to stop using the name of his sister to push their agenda.

Patrick Petty’s sister Alaina was in the JROTC and would never have supported the gun control proposals that her classmates are eagerly pushing. Alaina was one of three JROTC students who died during the shooting.

There was a time when politics didn’t stoop this low—when kids and natural disasters and murders of innocents were not used to sell a political agenda or bash the political opposition. READ MORE

Partisans of all stripes are politicizing everything, largely because the media invites it.
