CONFUSION: Pelosi wishes ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ — on Valentine’s Day! (VIDEO)

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

The House Speaker held a public bill signing on Thursday, and during her remarks, she wished reporters a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

It was Valentine’s Day. She was a mere 84 days late.

The woman second in line to the presidency didn’t correct herself.

Earlier in the day, the House Speaker gave her weekly brief press conference, she could be seen suffering brain freezes, confusing millions and billions, and at one point, caught herself holding up only five fingers while talking about six bills.