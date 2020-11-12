McConnell: We’ll ‘Have No Lectures’ From Those Who Spent 4 Years ‘Refusing To Accept’ 2016 Election (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats and the media during a speech from the Senate floor on Monday over their complaining that President Trump has not conceded the 2020 election, even though some states are still counting votes and the Trump campaign has filed numerous legal challenges in several states.

“More broadly, let’s have no lectures about how the President should immediately, cheerfully accept preliminary election results from the same characters who just spent four years refusing to accept the validity of the last election,” McConnell later said. “And who insinuated this one would be illegitimate, too, if they lost again. Let’s have no lectures on this subject from that contingent.” – READ MORE

