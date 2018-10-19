AUDIENCE YELLS BACK AT RYAN ZINKE PROTESTER, TELLS HIM TO ‘GET A JOB’

Speaking Wednesday at a conference organized by the American Wind Energy Association, Zinke explained the Trump administration’s moves to boost offshore wind development. The Department of the Interior is preparing to auction federal waters off the Massachusetts coast in order to build turbines, with similar plans churning for California. The Montana Republican sees a brighter future for offshore wind industry.

Protester interrupts offshore wind conference @SecretaryZinke is speaking at now, says Zinke doesn't support renewable energy or believe in climate change. Zinke says: "Isn't America great." Attendees yelled back at the protester get a job. pic.twitter.com/TVDqJZJCMH — Amy Harder (@AmyAHarder) October 17, 2018

A man — later identified as a member with Friends of the Earth — began screaming in the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill conference and held a sign that read “Fire Zinke.” The man yelled “fire” and then paused a moment before yelling “Zinke,” in an apparent attempt to make the audience initially believe there was a fire. The protester screamed that Zinke was not a supporter of renewable energy and did not believe in climate change.

The audience of wind energy supporters and professionals did not appear pleased with the protester's actions. As he was being ushered out of the room, people groaned, booed and even told him to "get a job."