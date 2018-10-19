Meadows calls on Rosenstein to resign ‘immediately’

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) on Thursday called on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to resign “immediately.”

“I think at this particular point, Rod Rosenstein’s priorities are misplaced. His unwillingness to come before Congress and allow us to conduct proper congressional oversight, along with the other information that we’ve learned over the last week or so, would indicate that Rosenstein has not displayed the candor of which would support one’s theory of actually believing that he has been open and honest in all regards,” Meadows told reporters.

“So with that, I think that it’s time that Rod Rosenstein steps down. He should do so immediately and in doing that, I think it would serve the country well, it would serve this president well,” he added.

The comments marked Meadows’s most explicit call yet for Rosenstein’s resignation. House Freedom Caucus members had previously saidRosenstein should either testify before Congress or resign from his post.- READ MORE